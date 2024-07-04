Algorand Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $60.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00043606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,201,341,427 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

