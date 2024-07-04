Amarillo National Bank Has $34.58 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.85. 1,653,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
