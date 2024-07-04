Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,829. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.16.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.