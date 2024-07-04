American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 5.0% in June

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 83,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.6 %

AAL opened at $11.12 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

