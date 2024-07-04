American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Buys New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

STZ stock traded down $8.57 on Thursday, reaching $250.37. 2,670,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,250. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

