American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Invests $4.37 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,065,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,765,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

