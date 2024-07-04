American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chemed by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,328,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chemed by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

CHE traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $540.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.