American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,233,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,592,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

