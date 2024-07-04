Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

COLD opened at $26.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,509,000 after buying an additional 1,095,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,698,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $106,206,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

