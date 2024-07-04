AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 13,553 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 287,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,279. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.88.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

