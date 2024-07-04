AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 894 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.06. 159,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

