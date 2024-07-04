Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AMPE opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $113,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
