Analysts Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $174.14

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.14.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $179.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.06. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

