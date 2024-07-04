Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $55.11

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

