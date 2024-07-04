Analyzing Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.72% -24.12% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quince Therapeutics and Genenta Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Genenta Science has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 708.12%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Genenta Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -0.92 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A

Summary

Genenta Science beats Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

