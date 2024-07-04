Analyzing Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) & Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and Bruker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $23.23 million 2.29 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.31 Bruker $2.96 billion 3.03 $427.20 million $2.75 22.48

Dividends

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prenetics Global pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.1%. Bruker pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Prenetics Global pays out -62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bruker pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prenetics Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Bruker 13.38% 27.31% 8.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prenetics Global and Bruker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bruker 1 2 6 0 2.56

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. Bruker has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.47%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Bruker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Bruker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bruker beats Prenetics Global on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

