Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Sells $22,321.20 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $22,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $260,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angi alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $23,613.48.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24.

Angi Price Performance

ANGI stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angi

Institutional Trading of Angi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Angi by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.