Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.15% of Apartment Income REIT worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock remained flat at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

