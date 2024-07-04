ARAW Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.02 Billion (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $237.95 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.98817974 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

