Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 872,308 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £27.31 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.31.
Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.
