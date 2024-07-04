Art de Finance (ADF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134.18 Million

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $870,871.44 and $134.18 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 75% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00371162 USD and is down -29.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $109,869,007.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

