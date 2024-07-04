Art de Finance Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded 80.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $640,031.84 and approximately $108.77 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00524161 USD and is down -21.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $122,932,477.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.