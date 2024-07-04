Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,775,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 7,163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.82. Aryzta has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.90.
About Aryzta
