Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,775,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 7,163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.82. Aryzta has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.90.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

