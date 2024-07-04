ASD (ASD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $27.89 million and $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,393.08 or 1.00060274 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069885 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04292251 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,405,889.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

