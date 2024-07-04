ASD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $27.67 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,468.81 or 1.00122273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00071053 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04292251 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,405,889.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.