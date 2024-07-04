Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 304,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 33,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aterian

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.