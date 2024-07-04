Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.08 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.08 billion and approximately $542.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $25.57 or 0.00043743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,552,480 coins and its circulating supply is 394,206,110 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

