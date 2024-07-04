Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.18 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.82 or 0.00043957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and approximately $586.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,538,875 coins and its circulating supply is 394,192,505 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

