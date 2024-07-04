Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $58,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 258,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,808,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $228.84. 509,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,673. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

