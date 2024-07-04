Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $249.19 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $249.19 million and $1.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.71 or 0.05386391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,697,626 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,317,626 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.