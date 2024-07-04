Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Insider David Poutney Sells 4,350,000 Shares

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL – Get Free Report) insider David Poutney sold 4,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £696,000 ($880,344.04).

Belluscura Price Performance

LON BELL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The stock had a trading volume of 54,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.79. The company has a market cap of £23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Belluscura plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.66).

About Belluscura

Belluscura plc develops and commercialize oxygen related medical device products. The company offers X-PLOR, a modular portable oxygen concentrator. Belluscura plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

