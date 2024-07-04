Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of HCC opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,388,000. KGH Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,725,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

