Bend DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $323,767.55 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $323,767.55 and approximately $322,299.51 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

