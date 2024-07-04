Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

LON:ECOR opened at GBX 69.70 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.40. The company has a market cap of £174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. Ecora Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 69.30 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 33,083 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,384.08). In related news, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($23,716.16). Also, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 33,083 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,384.08). In the last three months, insiders bought 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. Insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

