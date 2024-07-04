Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $58,937.67 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,162.22 billion and $33.59 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.81 or 0.00614273 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00042948 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00068949 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,409 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
