BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $760.37 million and $28.93 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

