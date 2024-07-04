BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.4% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,865.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 113.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $789.12. 250,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,332. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.