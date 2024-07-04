Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,197,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

