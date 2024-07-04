BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $502,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,907,381. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.