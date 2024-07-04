BluePath Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $217,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CB traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.77. 735,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $186.52 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.