Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Bethany Mayer Sells 4,760 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BOX Stock Performance
NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 452,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,536. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.