Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Bethany Mayer Sells 4,760 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 452,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,536. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

