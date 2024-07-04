Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.26. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

