British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.00.

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

