Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Target Price at $12.20

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $3,223,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

