Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$18.83

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.83.

Several research firms have commented on PSI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$18.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.59. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$11.03 and a twelve month high of C$18.57.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total value of C$87,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Insiders sold 112,850 shares of company stock worth $1,877,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

