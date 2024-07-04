Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

BROGW stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.