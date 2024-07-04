Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
BROGW stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
