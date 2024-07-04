Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Cadiz Trading Up 0.1 %
CDZIP stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.39.
