Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Trading Up 0.1 %

CDZIP stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Get Cadiz alerts:

About Cadiz

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.