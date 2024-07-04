Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 2.13% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 112,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LSST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

