Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $4.47. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 161 shares traded.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

