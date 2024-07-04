CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.47

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.47 and traded as high as C$72.34. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$70.67, with a volume of 262,392 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

The company has a market cap of C$11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.50.

In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. Insiders have sold a total of 52,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,694 over the last 90 days. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

